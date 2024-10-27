Matthew Tkachuk News: First multi-point effort of 2024-25

Tkachuk notched two goals, including one in the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Tkachuk has endured a slow start to the campaign, racking up just three points in his first four appearances while missing five consecutive contests between Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 due to an illness. However, the star right winger wasn't expected to struggle for an extended stretch, and he delivered his best game of the season Saturday, carrying the Panthers to a huge road win. Tkachuk has cracked the scoresheet in four of his five outings and will try to start a new point streak when taking on the Sabres on Monday.