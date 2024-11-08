Matthew Tkachuk News: Records two points in win

Tkachuk recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Tkachuk missed time in October due to an illness that caused him to miss five games in a row, and while he continues to endure a slow start, he's showing signs of turning things around. The star forward has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances, tallying four goals and three assists while delivering two multi-point games in that span. That pace falls more in line with his expected production, as he had been limited to just three points in his first four appearances.