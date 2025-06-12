Matthew Tkachuk News: Three points in overtime loss

Tkachuk scored two power-play goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Tkachuk had his best performance since the playoff opener versus the Lightning, but it wasn't enough. The 27-year-old has three goals and four assists over his last five contests. Overall, he's produced seven goals, 21 points (11 on the power play), 38 shots on net, 42 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 21 playoff appearances.