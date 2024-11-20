Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Tkachuk News: Two PP points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Tkachuk produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Both points came in the third period as the Panthers tried to rally from a 3-1 deficit, but they never leveled the score before the Jets pulled away with two empty-netters. Tkachuk is still not quite in peak form after missing five games in October due to an illness, but in 12 appearances since his return, he's collected five goals and 11 points -- including three goals and four points on the power play.

