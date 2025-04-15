Matthew Wood News: Earns first NHL assist

Wood notched an assist in Monday's 7-3 loss to Utah.

This was Wood's fifth game since signing out of the University of Minnesota. The 20-year-old was listed on the second line Monday, but he has mostly seen usage in line with a bottom-six forward so far. In addition to his first career assist, the winger has seven shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating. The first-round pick from 2023 will make a push for a full-time NHL gig in 2025-26.