Mattias Ekholm Injury: Out of action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Ekholm (undisclosed) will sit out Saturday's tilt versus Dallas, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

It will be the second straight game that Ekholm will sit out as he missed Thursday's game against Montreal. The 34-year-old veteran defenseman has eight goals, 19 assists and 134 shots on goal over 60 appearances this season. Look for Jake Walman to enter the lineup for the first time since his trade from San Jose on Thursday.

