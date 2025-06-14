Mattias Ekholm News: Adds helper in loss

Ekholm notched an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ekholm has racked up four assists over the last three games, though he has a minus-2 rating in that span. The 35-year-old helped out on a Connor McDavid tally in the third period. Ekholm is up to one goal, five assists, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating over six playoff appearances, featuring in a top-four role.