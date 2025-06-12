Mattias Ekholm News: Dishes pair of assists

Ekholm logged two assists, three shots on goal, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ekholm helped out on a Darnell Nurse goal during the Oilers' second-period comeback, and he also assisted on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner in overtime. The 35-year-old Ekholm continues to be exactly what the Oilers need in a top-four role. He has a goal, four assists, a plus-5 rating, 14 PIM, nine shots on net and 11 blocked shots over five playoff appearances.