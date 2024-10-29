Mattias Ekholm News: Spoils shutout bid

Ekholm scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Ekholm helped the Oilers avoid a shutout, blasting a puck past Elvis Merzlikins with 27 seconds left in the game. With five points over his last three contests, Ekholm has been a standout on a team that is still struggling to put forth positive performances. The defenseman has two power-play goals, six assists, 29 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 10 outings this season.