Max Crozier headshot

Max Crozier News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Crozier was called up from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

While Crozier's promotion may have initially raised some fears regarding the availability of Tampa's blueliners, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com, the 25-year-old defenseman is not expected to play in Game 5 on Wednesday. Still, it will be a situation fantasy players want to monitor when the team takes the ice for warmups. For his part, Crozier made five regular-season appearances this year in which he generated zero points, 11 hits and eight shots while averaging 16:41 of ice time.

