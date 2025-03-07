Max Graham News: Heading to Pittsburgh

Graham, Chase Stillman and a 2027 third-round pick were traded to the Penguins from the Devils in exchange for Cody Glass and Johnny Gruden on Friday.

Graham was selected by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, but he's remained in the WHL this season. Over 34 appearances with Canadian club Kelowna, he's logged 13 goals, 22 assists and 79 PIM. It's unclear when he could be in the mix to appear in the NHL.