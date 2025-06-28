Max Psenicka News: Defender drafted by Mammoth

Psenicka was the 46th overall pick by Utah in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A hulking 6-foot-4 rearguard, Psenicka left his club team in his native Czechia in January to join WHL Portland. He got progressively better following the move and finished with eight points in 18 playoff games for the Winterhawks, albeit with a minus-14 rating. Between the size, average skating ability, and the threat of some offense, Psenicka wasn't going to last much longer even if the Mammoth didn't take the plunge here. Toss in a few bonus points for being a right-handed shot and the fact Psenicka has already made the move to North America, and you have a quality depth addition to the Utah's prospect pool.