Maxim Shabanov News: Heading to NHL

Shabanov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Shabanov had 23 goals and 67 points in 65 regular-season appearances with KHL Chelyabinsk in 2024-25. He added another 10 goals and 20 points across 21 playoff outings. Although the 24-year-old was never drafted by an NHL squad, and his size is a concern at 5-foot-8, 156 pounds, Shabanov's success in the KHL makes him an interesting grab for the Islanders. Keep an eye on him during training camp because he might end up on the Islanders' top six.