Melvin Fernstrom News: Inks entry-level deal
Fernstrom signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Friday.
Fernstrom had eight goals and 17 points across 48 regular-season appearances with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25. Vancouver selected him with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, but his NHL rights were obtained by Pittsburgh on Feb. 1 as part of the trade that sent Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor to the Canucks. Fernstrom will likely start his North American tenure in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now