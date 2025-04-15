Fantasy Hockey
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Shifted to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Brandsegg-Nygard was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Brandsegg-Nygard notched five goals and six helpers in 42 regular-season games for Skelleftea AIK this season before adding six points in 11 postseason contests. Selected by the Wings with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old winger will get his first taste of North American hockey and should spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign with the Griffins.

