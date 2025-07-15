Michael Carcone News: Back with Utah

Carcone inked a one-year contract with Utah on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Carcone appeared in 53 games last campaign, notching seven goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. The Ontario native was a periodic healthy scratch in 2024-25, so he'll probably have to contend with Liam O'Brien for a spot in the bottom six at times this coming season.