Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Michael Carcone headshot

Michael Carcone News: Back with Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Carcone inked a one-year contract with Utah on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Carcone appeared in 53 games last campaign, notching seven goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. The Ontario native was a periodic healthy scratch in 2024-25, so he'll probably have to contend with Liam O'Brien for a spot in the bottom six at times this coming season.

Michael Carcone
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now