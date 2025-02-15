Michael Hrabal News: Makes 37 saves in victory
Hrabal stopped 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over Boston College in NCAA action.
Hrabal has won five of his last six outings to improve to 14-9-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 25 appearances for UMass in 2024-25. The 20-year-old goaltender backstopped Czechia to a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Hrabal, a Utah prospect originally selected by Arizona, was the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now