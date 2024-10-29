Michael Kesselring Injury: Status uncertain for Wednesday

Kesselring is dealing with an illness and his status for Wednesday's matchup versus Calgary is in question, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Kesselring seems to have picked up an ailment after Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose, as he had 22:42 of ice time in the game. The right-shot blueliner has recorded two goals, three assists, eight blocks, 13 PIM, 14 shots, 15 hits and a plus-5 rating through 10 appearances. An update on Kesselring's availability will likely come before the puck drops in Utah on Wednesday.