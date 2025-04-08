Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Kesselring headshot

Michael Kesselring News: Garners helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Kesselring logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Kesselring snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old defenseman has struggled to find steady offense since Utah's blue line got healthy, though Kesselring was able to pick up a little more ice time since John Marino (face) was out of the lineup. Kesselring has 27 points, 138 shots on net, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots, 85 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 78 appearances this season.

Michael Kesselring
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now