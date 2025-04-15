Michael Kesselring News: Grabs two points Monday

Kesselring scored a goal, registered an assist and fired four shots on net in Monday's 7-3 victory over Nashville.

Kesselring tallied the opening goal for Utah just over 12 minutes into the game before assisting Clayton Keller's first goal in the third period. Overall, the 25-year-old Kesselring is up to seven goals, 29 points and 148 shots on net across 81 appearances this season. The blueliner has steadily improved in all categories since his first full season. He should maintain top-four minutes with Utah next season and have solid fantasy value in deeper leagues if his offensive capabilities continue to develop.