Michael Kesselring News: Hands out helper in loss

Kesselring produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kesselring has been listed on the third pairing for a few games now, but he was over 20 minutes of ice time (20:25) Sunday, the first time he's reached that threshold since Nov. 7. The 24-year-old blueliner is also firmly on the second power-play unit. Kesselring has been asked to do more than expected due to injuries on Utah's blue line, and he's been up to the challenge with 11 points, 39 shots on net, 32 hits, 19 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 21 contests this season. That level of offense is worth consideration in most fantasy formats, especially those that reward his non-scoring contributions as well.