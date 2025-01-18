Michael McCarron News: Offers assist in win

McCarron provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

McCarron also won 16 of 20 faceoffs in a dominant performance at the dot. He saw 16:16 of ice time, which is tied for his second-highest total of a game this season. The helper snapped an eight-game slump for the 29-year-old forward, who also avoided getting involved in fight night after some bad blood from these two teams' game Dec. 31 spilled over into Saturday's contest. McCarron is up to six points, 34 shots on net, 77 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 37 appearances this season.