Michael Pezzetta headshot

Michael Pezzetta News: Gets playing time as fill-in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Pezzetta has played in three straight games after suiting up in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Patrik Laine (illness) has been out for those games, giving Pezzetta a chance to suit up. While he's been listed on the second line officially, Pezzetta has logged an average of 4:46 of ice time across those three games, adding three shots on net and nine hits. He has no points and 18 hits through six outings this season, and he'll likely return to the press box once Laine is healthy enough to play again.

Michael Pezzetta
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
