Michal Postava News: Inks entry-level deal

Postava signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Postava will get his first NHL contract at 23 years old after spending all of his career to date in his native Czechia. He posted a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 42 regular-season games before adding a 10-7-0 record, 1.97 GAA and .940 save percentage in 17 playoff contests with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech League in 2024-25. Postava will face an uphill battle to get NHL action in 2025-26, as the Red Wings already have Petr Mrazek and Cam Talbot in the NHL, as well as top prospect goalie Sebastian Cossa in wait at AHL Grand Rapids.