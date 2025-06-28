Michal Pradel News: Massive goalie joins Detroit

Pradel was the 75th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Pradel was a solid choice by Detroit at this stage of the draft. Checking in at a massive 6-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds, the 18-year-old netminder spent the 2024-25 regular season with Slovakian junior teams and Tri-City of the USHL. He shined at the World U18 Championship, posting a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage in seven games. Pradel is a name to track over the next few seasons.