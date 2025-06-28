Michal Pradel News: Massive goalie joins Wings

Pradel was the 75th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

With the future of their goaltending position far from settled, Pradel was a smart choice by Detroit at this stage of the draft. Checking in at a massive 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Pradel split this season between his native Slovakia and Tri-City of the USHL. Yet where he really shined was at the World U18 Championship, in which he posted a 2.46 GAA and .914 save percentage in seven games. Pradel is a name to track over the course of the next few seasons.