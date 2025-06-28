Michal Svrcek News: Round 4 pick of Red Wings

Svrcek was the 119th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although born in Slovakia, Svrcek has spent the past three seasons playing for the Brynas organization in Sweden. He was exactly a point-per-game player (14 goals, 30 points in 30 games) for their junior club and didn't look out of place in a brief 17-game trial (1 goal, 3 points) with the big time. Svrcek is very explosive and tends to be hyper-aggressive on the forecheck. He plays with a ton of pace and had a strong showing for his home country at the recently completed World U18 Championship. Svrcek can over handle the puck at times, but he's a legitimately talented offensive player with a chance to make it with some proper development over the next handful of years.