Mika Zibanejad News: Delivers power-play helper

Zibanejad notched a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Zibanejad connected with Chris Kreider for a power-play goal early in the second period. Consistency has been an issue for Zibanejad early on -- he's been held scoreless in five of the Rangers' first nine games. He's made up for it by logging seven points (two on the power play) with 17 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and four PIM. While still on the nominal first line, the Rangers' scoring depth means Zibanejad is functioning more as an all-situations middle-six center.