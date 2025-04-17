Mika Zibanejad News: Hits 20 goals eighth straight time

Zibanejad scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Tampa Bay.

The goals pushed him to 20 on the season; it's the eighth straight season that Zibanejad has hit that mark. He turns 32 on Friday, but his so-called decline (62 points) seems situational. The Rangers were a bad team this year, and that impacted just about ever member of the team. That means he could drop a few rounds at next season's drafts. Zibanejad is coming off a string of three seasons of 81, 91 and 72 points, respectively. That talent doesn't simply dry up in a guy's early 30s.