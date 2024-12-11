Mika Zibanejad News: Nets 300th career goal

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The goal was the 300th of Zibanejad's career, and he's not far off from a couple of other milestones. He needs one more point to reach 700 and one more assist for 400 in his career. The center has been playing better of late with two goals and four assists over his last six outings. Overall, Zibanejad is at six tallies, 21 points (seven on the power play), 62 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 28 appearances.