Mika Zibanejad News: Scores in return to action
Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Sabres.
Zibanejad was also one of two Rangers, along with fellow goal-scorer Chris Kreider, to stay at an even plus-minus rating in the blowout loss. Zibanejad missed Sweden's last game of the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an illness, but he's healthy again and looking for a strong conclusion to the campaign. He has three goals and six assists over six contests in February. The Rangers are still trying to find where he fits -- he's moved between third-line center and first-line right wing since the team acquired J.T. Miller from the Canucks, but Zibanejad's production hasn't wavered regardless of role.
