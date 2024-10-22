Mikael Granlund News: Nets first goal of season

Granlund scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Granlund's goal at 4:55 of the third period briefly tied the game at 1-1. The 32-year-old had been all playmaker prior to this, and he's maintained a point-per-game pace (one goal, six assists) through seven contests. The center has added 23 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating, and four of his seven points have come on the power play. Macklin Celebrini (lower body) is expected to miss another two weeks, so Granlund has a bit more time to enjoy himself as the No. 1 center.