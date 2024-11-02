Mikael Granlund News: Pots goal in loss

Granlund scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Granlund had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests following a seven-game point streak. He scored to tie the game at 2-2 with 1:17 left in the third period, but Pius Suter answered less than a minute later to give the Canucks the win in regulation. Granlund continues to stand out among the Sharks' forwards, earning six goals, eight assists, 44 shots on net, 13 hits, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating over 13 appearances this season.