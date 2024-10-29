Fantasy Hockey
Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Three-point night in Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Granlund scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

With the Sharks down 4-1 late in the third period, the veteran center sparked a rally by setting Fabian Zetterlund up for a tally with less than five minutes remaining in regulation before finding the back of the net himself just 25 seconds later. Granlund then helped set up Alex Wennberg for the OT winner. Granlund extended his point streak to seven games in the process, a stretch in which he's erupted for five goals and 12 points.

Mikael Granlund
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News