Mikael Pyyhtia News: Pots first NHL goal

Pyyhtia scored a goal on two shots with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Stationed on the second line with Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger, Pyyhtia banged home Columbus' fourth tally of the night late in the third period. It was Pyyhtia's first career NHL goal in his 27th game, and his first point of the season. The 2020 fourth-round pick appears to have earned the trust of new coach Dean Evason, and if he remains on a line with two talented teammates -- Fantilli and Sillinger were both top-12 picks in their respective draft years -- Pyyhtia could begin to accumulate some offense of his own.