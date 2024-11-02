Mike Reilly Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Reilly (upper body) is day-to-day after being injured in Friday's 4-3 win over Buffalo, the team announced Saturday.

Reilly hasn't earned a point in 11 outings while contributing 15 shots goal, four blocked shots and three hits this season. He didn't participate in Saturday's practice, per Andrew Gross of Newsday, which doesn't bode well for his availability for Sunday's matchup versus the Rangers. Due to injuries to Reilly, Alexander Romanov (upper body) and Adam Pelech (face), the Islanders could insert Samuel Bolduc and Grant Hutton into the lineup for Sunday's game.