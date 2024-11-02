Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Reilly headshot

Mike Reilly Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Reilly (upper body) is day-to-day after being injured in Friday's 4-3 win over Buffalo, the team announced Saturday.

Reilly hasn't earned a point in 11 outings while contributing 15 shots goal, four blocked shots and three hits this season. He didn't participate in Saturday's practice, per Andrew Gross of Newsday, which doesn't bode well for his availability for Sunday's matchup versus the Rangers. Due to injuries to Reilly, Alexander Romanov (upper body) and Adam Pelech (face), the Islanders could insert Samuel Bolduc and Grant Hutton into the lineup for Sunday's game.

Mike Reilly
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now