Mike Reilly News: No-show on scoresheet

Reilly has not recorded a point through 10 games this season.

Reilly has filled in as a top-four option since Alexander Romanov (upper body) exited the lineup, but it hasn't helped his offense. The 31-year-old Reilly has 15 shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating this season. He's averaged 16:35 of ice time per game, including 2:06 on the power play, so he should continue to get looks after racking up 24 points in 61 regular-season outings between the Islanders and Panthers in 2023-24.