Mikhail Ilyin News: Staying in KHL

Ilyin will play the 2025-26 season in the KHL, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Saturday.

Ilyin has spent the last three campaigns in the KHL with Severstal Cherepovets. He had a career-high 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 64 regular-season games last year. The Penguins hope the 20-year-old forward will be ready to play in North America in the 2026-27 campaign.