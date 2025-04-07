Mikko Rantanen News: Adds helper Sunday

Rantanen notched an assist and fired four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Rantanen tallied the primary helper on linemate Jason Robertson's opening goal in the first period. Overall, the 28-year-old Rantanen is up to 53 assists, 84 points and 205 shots on goal across 77 appearances this season. The superstar is currently tied for 12th in points across the league with Montreal's Nick Suzuki. Rantanen has 10 points in his last eight games and should remain a high-level option in fantasy for the rest of the season. Dallas has five games left in the regular season, giving Rantanen a window to reach the 90-point mark for the fourth consecutive year if he can tally six more points.