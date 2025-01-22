Mikko Rantanen News: Plucks apple Wednesday

Rantanen produced an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Rantanen set up a Cale Makar tally in the third period, which ultimately forced overtime. The 28-year-old Rantanen has gone six games without a goal but still has four assists in that span to remain moderately productive. He was back on the top line Wednesday, which is a good sign for his productivity moving forward. Rantanen has 25 goals, 39 helpers, 135 shots on net, 28 PIM, 27 hits and a plus-12 rating over 49 outings.