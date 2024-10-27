Mikko Rantanen News: Sends assist in win

Rantanen logged an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Rantanen has picked up three points over his last two games. The winger has gone five contests without a goal, but he remains one of the Avalanche's most consistent players overall. He's at four tallies, 10 assists, 28 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through nine outings this season. Rantanen will continue to be a strong option for fantasy managers thanks to his first-line and first power-play unit roles.