Milton Gastrin News: Loaned to Swedish club
Gastrin was loaned to MoDo of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan on Monday.
Gastrin didn't have a point in eight regular-season appearances with MoDo in 2024-25, but he amassed 18 goals and 24 assists in 40 outings for the organization's J20 team. The 18-year-old forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Thursday after being selected with the No. 37 pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
