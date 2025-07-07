Milton Gastrin News: Loaned to Swedish club

Gastrin was loaned to MoDo of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan on Monday.

Gastrin didn't have a point in eight regular-season appearances with MoDo in 2024-25, but he amassed 18 goals and 24 assists in 40 outings for the organization's J20 team. The 18-year-old forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Thursday after being selected with the No. 37 pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.