Mitchell Gibson News: Not tendered qualifying offer

Gibson didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Gibson signed an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears last Wednesday, but he'll need to seek out a new deal at the NHL level ahead of the 2025-26 season. He was solid in the ECHL last year, going 12-1-0 with a 1.75 GAA and .933 save percentage.