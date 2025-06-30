Mitchell Russell News: Eligible for free agency

Russell will become an unrestricted free agent after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sharks on Monday.

Russell spent most of the 2024-25 campaign with ECHL Wichita, collecting 10 goals and 21 points in 44 games before adding one assist in four playoff outings. He also had one goal in 10 contests with AHL San Jose in the 2024-25 regular season. The 24-year-old forward is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut.