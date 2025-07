Barron signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with Winnipeg on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Barron registered eight goals, 15 points, 92 shots on net and 122 hits across 74 regular-season appearances with the Jets in 2024-25. He will probably occupy a bottom-six role with the team during the 2025-26 campaign.