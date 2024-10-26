Morgan Frost News: Earns power-play assist

Frost notched a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Wild.

Frost snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, though he was also limited to a season-low 11:00 of ice time. The 25-year-old had been on the top line to begin the year, but it appears head coach John Tortorella has soured on Frost's recent performance. Through eight contests, Frost has four assists, 24 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-12 rating, so he could be headed for reduced minutes until his defensive play stabilizes.