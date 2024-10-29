Morgan Frost News: Picks up helper in win

Frost logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

Frost has two helpers over the last three games. The 25-year-old center continues to see reduced ice time -- he played 12:30 in Tuesday's contests and hasn't been over 14 minutes in four of the last five games. He's earned five assists (four on the power play), 24 shots on net, nine hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-11 rating over 10 appearances this season. While Frost's talent is evident, he needs to clean up his overall game to get back in the good graces of head coach John Tortorella.