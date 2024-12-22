Moritz Seider News: Adds assist in loss

Seider recorded an assist, three hits and seven blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Seider had the secondary helper on Joe Veleno's opening goal, which was all the Red Wings could muster. Over the last six games, Seider has five points, 16 blocked shots, 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating, providing excellent all-around play. The 23-year-old blueliner is at 18 points, 64 shots, 82 hits, 75 blocks, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 33 outings overall. He's as steady as its gets among defensemen in fantasy.