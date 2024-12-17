Nate Clurman News: Called up from minors

Clurman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Clurman's promotion comes as fellow blueliner Marcus Pettersson (lower body) was designated for injured reserve in a corresponding move. Even with his elevation to the NHL roster, the 26-year-old Clurman is unlikely to jump into the lineup immediately versus the Kings on Tuesday. Selected by the Avs in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Clurman has yet to log an NHL games, playing exclusively in the AHL and ECHL since leaving Notre Dame after three seasons back in 2020-21.