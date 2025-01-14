Nate Schmidt News: Ends slump with assist

Schmidt logged an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Schmidt didn't get on the scoresheet in December and also struggled early in January. His helper Monday ended an 18-game slump, during which he produced 13 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. The 33-year-old has seen an uptick in ice time to compensate for the absence of Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed). Schmidt has nine points, 28 shots on net, 44 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 42 appearances this season, and his fantasy intrigue is highest when he's involved on the power play.